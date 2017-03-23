The Basic Principles Of Effective Website Design

No matter what sort of website you have, it is important to make sure that it follows the principles of good web design. A poorly designed website will drive away visitors and frustrate those few who persevere. The following article can help you design a high quality website and attract more traffic.

Avoid trying to add every new gadget to your website. It can be tempting to make your site look cutting edge by including every new web design option out there but it can end up turning people off. Simple will generally get the job done even better than a flashy layout.

Avoid useless scripts. Scripts like counters and date/time scripts don't really serve any purpose, and since they are all JavaScript, can add a few kilobytes to the page's file size. Getting rid of these elements also frees up space on the homepage. Replace those useless scripts with useful content that keeps users coming back.

Use a sensible background for your site. Some sites use moving GIF images in the background which may at times be good, but mostly it just makes the text hard to read. Choose a background to work with your website, not conflict with it, and your visitors will be able to better read and understand your site, and your point of view.

Avoid the use of pop-up advertising. Customers are turned off by the constant advertising pop-up ads represent. Many people will close a website that brings pop-ups as soon as they can, no matter what size the site is. It's best to stay away from this type of ad to keep your visitors happy. If your web hosting company requires the use of pop-ups, consider moving to a new host.

Don't use frames if you want a site search engines can crawl! Although the information in fames may be attractive to visitors to your page, search engines can't see it. If search engines cannot read your information, you will have a poor web ranking. When there is a low rating, there is little traffic.

To help you design a website that is free of clutter, do not include any scrolling text on your site. Websites that have things constantly moving back and forth on the screen is really distracting to the visitor. Not only is this distracting and annoying, it screams unprofessional and will cause your visitors to leave quickly.

If you plan on having a commercial site, you should seriously consider buying your own web hosting. Most free host sites force you to display their advertisements, which is counter-intuitive if you are attempting to sell something as well. Purchase your own hosting to avoid this advertising hassle, so that you can choose your own ads.

Minimize the amount of clicking or scrolling visitors must do to access information. The more a user has to click or scroll around to find the information they seek, the more likely they are to give up looking for it. Aim for having at least 400 words on every page of your site by combining pages that have content that falls below this number of words.

Be sure the websites you're designing are cross-browser compatible. You must check your site in the most popular versions of every top browser. Some examples include Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and Opera. Many users use these browsers for surfing online, so you need to be sure your designs are being seen correctly on whatever they use.

Selecting a good domain name is a very important aspect of website design. When you type an address in the web browser, do you use the famous www sub domain? Most people like to just type the address without using this, meaning you must design your site to be able to accept both.

When putting together the pages of a new website, resist the feeling that you have to take advantage of every single bit of available space. When you use all available pixels, the result can be an overwhelmingly cluttered website. Leave some space between the items you want your visitors to notice. This will give your website a more comfortable atmosphere. A proper amount of empty areas is just as important as the amount of content your webpage contains.

You should have a visible tagline included on not only every webpage that is in the domain, but also the sub-domains. Keywords will make your website more relevant to search engines and increase traffic to your site. The tagline informs of the goal of each page, and can retain or repel your readers.

Picking a host that is reliable is important and it doesn't matter if the website is for you or someone you're working on a site for. You want to make sure that you have a good host so that the site that you're working on is always going to be online and available for the world to view.

If you are going to feature advertisers on your website, keep them small and not huge or distracting. Too many ads can make visitors uncomfortable, which is exactly how you don't want them to feel. Properly adding content to avoid clutter will help you create a professional image for your site.

You need to master the fundamentals of good web design, regardless of the type of site you are designing. Your visitor retention depends on it. To learn how to make your website more successful, continue reading.