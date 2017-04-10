Web Design Guidance: Exactly What You Need To Know

No one can compare to the simple, yet clean, design of Google's site. Other sites use a more complicated layout in order to look exciting. It doesn't matter what your site is like, it's important to learn about web design so you're able to create a nice site. Keep reading this article to find helpful web design tips.

Make sure your text and background has the proper contrast. There's evidence showing that white text on a black background is easiest for most people to read, but other colors are fine so long as they're readable. Also keep in mind that people with visual impairments may not be able to read your site if the contrast is poor. Check to see if your site complies with various contrast standards using the tool at http://snook.ca/technical/colour_contrast/colour.html .

To help your website visitors easily navigate through your site, design it so that it becomes easy to find "stuff." When you have a simple site that makes it easy to locate information, you keep your visitors there much longer. If you make it difficult for them, then they will get frustrated and leave.

Make sure that your website has a tagline incorporated into the design. This tagline includes a company motto or statement that tells the reader a little bit about the business. The tagline serves to entice people to linger at your website rather than just pass through. Research shows that visitors spend roughly 8 seconds deciding if a website is worth exploring further. So make your tagline count.

To help your web pages load quickly, you should compress all the images on the website page. If you have images that are compressed then pages will load much faster. Nothing is more frustrating to viewers than waiting for a 250k graphic to load when it should really only be 20k.

Keep the loading time to lower than ten seconds. A great website should pop up without lagging delays. Many users crave instant gratification, so you should give it to them.

To help you create good web pages and fix mistakes on your own, learn computer languages. Educating yourself on how a website actually works will help you quickly fix any mistakes. Knowing how to deal with problems on your site will save you time and money, as you will not have to rely on outside help to remedy the situation.

Don't use many fonts as you design your page. You have to keep in mind how these fonts render on the computer screen; for example, small serif fonts are difficult to read. Verdana is used by most sites. It is easy to read in various sizes and colors.

Pages of a website are very important for even the smallest sites, so make sure that you really have an eye for detail. You need to make sure that the latest page you have added to your site has the same dimensions and features of your previous pages. The last thing you want is a hodgepodge of different styles and themes on one site.

Use relevant meta tags to increase site traffic. High quality meta tags assist search engines in understanding the topic of your website. If you use poorly constructed meta tags that don't reflect your content accurately, you won't get much traffic.

Having a website counter at the bottom of your page is really an unattractive feature. You might think they are a valuable addition to your site, but nothing could be further from the truth. Get rid of the counter and monitor your traffic by other means.

You need to check your website's performance across a wide array of different web browsers. Each web browser interprets websites slightly differently, and in some cases these differences can have drastic effects on the user experience. There are a ton of resources you could use, so you are able to find out the browsers that currently have the most popularity. Check your site on every browser, and include the popular browsers on cellphones too.

When selecting a domain name, it's important that you're creative. A big part of web design is having a site with a good, on-topic name. Having a catchy, relevant name will make people remember your website just as much as any design features would. Don't think that a name isn't an important feature.

You can get ideas from other websites, but incorporate them into a vision all your own. You can incorporate designs of your own, alongside other ideas that you borrow from other sites. By using this tip, your will make the best website design possible.

To help your website function the way it is intended to, make sure all your links are working. If you have broken links then your visitors may get frustrated when they try to click on something that interests them. Frustrated visitors is not something you want because they end up leaving your site mad.

Do tests on your site to make sure that it's up and running properly on different operating systems and different type of browsers as well. When you do this you then cover all of your tracks and make sure that as many users as possible are able to browse through your site.

Regularly maintain your site to keep negative content off of it. Forum owners and bloggers will find this to be extremely important. Keeping your site clean will give it a good reputation.

Learning how to properly design a website is not like learning on how to do open heart surgery. You do not have to enter a classroom, nor are you performing life-altering surgery on someone. If you can heed the advice that you've just learned, you can design the website you're longing for.