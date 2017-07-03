Style Your Own Sites: Web Design Guidance

Getting into web design is something that is going to open a lot of doors for you in the future, especially with the way the digital world is expanding and being integrated into our lives. If you want to learn about web design, then read through this article and see how you can get into it and feel confident in the subject.

Be sure to view your website designs in all the popular web browsers. What you see might not be what users will see. Be sure you research all of the popular browsers that people are using and then design accordingly. You should also check your website from a variety of different computers to see how it looks as well.

Be sure the websites you're designing are cross-browser compatible. You must check your site in the most popular versions of every top browser. Some examples include Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and Opera. Many users use these browsers for surfing online, so you need to be sure your designs are being seen correctly on whatever they use.

Keep the sizes of your files and images small. Excessive loading times are a death knell for any site. The larger the files are that must load, the longer a user's load time is going to be. Most users will click away if the page doesn't start to load within the first few seconds of opening your page.

If you have never designed a web page, try using pre-made layouts. These can easily be found online for several blogging web sites like Blogspot or Tumblr. Having an interesting layout will draw attention to content and give the site a professional look. Just make sure your layout is appealing to your target audience!

Know everything you can about your subject. For instance, if your site is meant for blogging, know about the topic before writing about it. Publishing inaccuracies and falsehoods will glean you a bad reputation, causing you to lose readers. Knowing your subject thoroughly will make your blog good.

Be sure to proofread everything you post to present a professional appearance. This will make it easier for people to read. If the site is clunky and slow, you will be labeled as a fly by night marketer and lose not only traffic but potential revenue.

To help keep your site visitors happy, do not underline words. Underline words on the internet signifies that the word is a clickable link. If you have too many words on your pages that are underlined with being clickable links, then your visitors will be frustrated after continuously trying to click on them.

Don't rely solely on the design tools provided by the host to build your site. It's important to have your personality show through on your website, and the way to do this is by adding extra touches the host site doesn't offer.

Make your fonts professional and readable. Most corporate sites use just a few basic fonts. Don't use fancy or non-standard fonts. Some people may not have these fonts installed on their computers. Unusual fonts can be classified as subsets on a viewer's screen. Try to use common browser fonts so your users don't see unexpected type layouts.

Skip the website counter that tells visitors what number they are. Although it may be something that you find valuable, your visitors are not interested in seeing it. Get rid of your visitor count and use other methods to see how many visitors your site is getting.

If you ever run into a problem don't be afraid to ask for advice. Go ahead and consult with a friend or someone through a forum or email who you think might be willing to help you. You aren't going to get anywhere if you don't get any help, we all need it from time to time so don't feel any shame.

Managing your time wisely is important when building a website. You will quickly find out when building websites that there are many small tasks and putting them off until late might not be a good option. If you procrastinate, those tasks will stack up quickly. Keep up with the work as it arises.

In conclusion, one of the most important things to consider when creating a web site for your company is to use the best web design methods available. It would prove foolish to try to just get by. Ideally, you are much more comfortable with web design methods after reading the previous tips.